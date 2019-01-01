la roche posay

Anthelios Ultra-light Sun Cream Fluid Spf 50+ 50ml

Exceptionally high protection facial sunscreen in an ultra-lightweight formula for normal to combination skin.SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FORThis sunscreen is specifically formulated for the face and is suitable for normal to combination skin that is prone to sensitivity, sun-intolerance or prickly-heat. This easy-to-apply, ultra light fluid is non-greasy with an invisible finish. It ensures a very high, broad, and photostable UVA/UVB protection with an optimal SPF of 50+. Water resistant. Helps prevent the appearance of sun-induced dark spots. A facial sunscreen for normal to combination skinBroad, photostable UVA/UVB & Infrared protectionUltra light, non-greasy and invisible formulaACTIVE INGREDIENTSExceptionally high, broad photostable UVA/UVB/Infrared protection. Optimal SPF 50+ protection reinforced against UVA rays (stricter than the European recommendation) thanks to patented filtering system Mexoplex® combined with La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water.DERMATOLOGICALLY TESTEDAnthelios efficacy has been demonstrated via 16 clinical studies carried out by world renowned dermatologists. 99% of dermatologists would recommend Anthelios.MINIMALIST HYPO-ALLERGENIC FORMULAThe minimalist formula contains no preservatives, no parabens, no colourants, no fragrance and no lanolin. It is hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic (won't block pores).