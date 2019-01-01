La Roche-Posay

Anthelios Pocket Sun Cream Spf50+ 30ml

£10.00

A very high broad-spectrum protection facial sunscreen for sensitive skin in a handy pocket-sized format. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Pocket Sun Cream SPF50+ is specifically formulated for sensitive, sun-intolerant skin. Easy-to-apply and non-greasy formula with a nourishing velvety texture. It ensures a very high, broad, and photostable UVA/UVB protection with an optimal SPF of 50+. Water resistant. Helps prevent the appearance of sun-induced dark spots.