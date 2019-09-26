La Roche-Posay

Anthelios Mineral Sunscreen Spf 50 Gentle Lotion

$22.49

Amazon is an authorized retailer of La Roche-Posay products. Anthelios Mineral Sunscreen is a gentle lotion with SPF 50 that can be used as a body sunscreen, a face sunscreen and a zinc oxide sunscreen. This 100% mineral sunscreen is formulated with only mineral filters, no chemical filters. Formulated with exclusive Cell-OX Shield technology: UVA/UVB filters + Antioxidant. Broad Spectrum SPF 50 protection. Water Resistant Sunscreen (80 minutes). Soft finish, non-greasy sunscreen lotion texture. A pioneer in UV protection research for over 15 years, La Roche-Posay, with Anthelios sunscreens, is trusted by dermatologists worldwide for its advanced formulations in UV protection. This mineral sunscreen is developed against stringent safety standards: Oxybenzone-free and Octinoxate free. Tested on sensitive skin. Dermatologist tested. Oil-free. Allergy tested. Paraben-free. Fragrance-free. Non-Comedogenic. Active Ingredients: - Titanium dioxide 5% (mineral sunscreen filter), Zinc Oxide 15% (mineral sunscreen filter). Non-Active Ingredients: water, C12-15 alkyl benzoate, isohexadecane, isononyl isononanoate, dicaprylyl ether, PEG-30, dipolyhydroxystearate, polyglyceryl-4 isostearate, dicaprylyl carbonate, ethylene/acrylic acid, copolymer, triethylhexanoin, silica, poly C10-30, alkyl acrylate, citric acid, phenoxyethanol, sodium chloride, caprylyl glycol, diethylhexyl, syringylidenemalonate, triethoxycaprylylsilane, aluminum hydroxide, stearic acid, aluminum stearate, chlorphenesin, disteardimonium hectorite, alumina, polyhydroxystearic acid, tocopherol, p-anisic acid, capryloyl salicylic acid, xanthan gum, disodium EDTA, propylene carbonate, caprylic/capric triglyceride, cassia alata leaf extract, maltodextrin. This mineral sunscreen is available in two sizes: 4 Fl. Oz. and a 3 Fl. Oz. TSA approved travel size. The 3 Fl. Oz. version is a travel size sunscreen. Anthelios Mineral Gentle Lotion Sunscreen contains 100% of Mineral Filters. Mineral filters work by reflecting and scattering UV rays from skin. Mineral sunscreens are more likely to leave a white cast or a white residue compared to traditional sunscreens. Anthelios Mineral Gentle Lotion Sunscreen is formulated with clay for a soft dry touch finish and blends well into skin. Apply to skin and massage in circular motions. Blend well into skin until absorbed and no longer visible. Apply this mineral sunscreen generously 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply after 80 minutes of swimming or sweating, immediately after towel drying, at least every 2 hours. Children under 6 months of age: ask a doctor.