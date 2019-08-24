Amazon is an authorized retailer of La Roche-Posay products Anthelios 60 Body and Face Sunscreen SPF 60 Melt-In Sunscreen Milk with Antioxidants. This La Roche-Posay sunscreen&rsquo-s features are: Formulated with exclusive Cell-OX Shield technology: UVA/UVB filters + Antioxidants. Broad Spectrum SPF 60 protection. Water Resistant (80 minutes). Velvety texture, easy to apply. Advanced broad spectrum sunscreen protection in a fast-absorbing, velvety texture.. This La Roche-Posay sunscreen is developed against stringent safety standards: Tested on sensitive skin. Dermatologist tested. Oil-free. Allergy tested. Paraben-free. Fragrance-free. Non-Comedogenic. A pioneer in UV protection research for over 15 years, La Roche-Posay, with Anthelios, is trusted by dermatologists worldwide for its advanced formulations in UV protection.