General Information Lightweight facial sunscreen with very high UVA/UVB broad spectrum SPF 50+, made for sensitive skin. This invisible fluid is non-greasy, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, in an ultra-light texture while delivering very high UVA/UVB protection. Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF50+ is the new look, new formula version of Anthelios XL Ultra-Light Fluid SPF50+. The new formula features the La Roche-Posay Netlock technology allowing this sunscreen to be lightweight while maintaining very high protection. It is fragrance-free, dermatologically tested for sensitive skin and formulated to be respectful of marine life. Suitable For: Sensitive skin Size: 50mL KEY FEATURES • Our lightest sunscreen with an ultra light invisible & non-shiny finish • Very high UVA/UVB broad spectrum protection • No eye stinging. Suitable for sensitive skin and sensitive eyes • Fragrance-fee, hypoallergenic & non-comedogenic • Non-eye stinging. Ingredients 885023 47 - INGREDIENTS: AQUA/WATER, ALCOHOL DENAT., DIISOPROPYL SEBACATE, SILICA, ISOPROPYL MYRISTATE, ETHYLHEXYL SALICYLATE, ETHYLHEXYL TRIAZONE, BIS-ETHYLHEXYLOXYPHENOL METHOXPHENYL TRIAZINE, BUTYL METHOXYDIBENZOYLMETHANE, GLYCERIN, C12-22 ALKYL ACRYLATE/HYDROXYETHYLACRYLATE COPOLYMER, PROPANEDIOL, DROMETRIZOLE TRISILOXANE, PERLITE, TOCOPHEROL, CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE, ACRYLATES/C10-30 ALKYL ACRYLATE CROSSPOLYMER, CAPRYLYL GLYCOL, HYDROXYETHYLCELLULOSE, TEREPHTHALYLIDENE DICAMPHOR SULFONIC ACID, TRIETHANOLAMINE, TRISODIUM ETHYLENEDIAMINE DISUCCIANTE. (CODE F.I.L. : C227022/1) Please be aware that ingredient lists for the products of our brand are updated regularly. Please refer to the ingredient list on your product package for the most up to date list of ingredients to ensure it is suitable to your personal use. Directions Apply 20 minutes before sun exposure. Sunscreen is only one part of sun protection so wear protective clothing and seek shade. Avoid prolonged sun exposure. Reapply every 2 hours and after swimming, towelling and perspiring in accordance with directions. USAGE ADVICE Store below 30°C Always read the label and use only as directed. For external use only. Avoid prolonged exposure in the sun. Wear protective clothing, hats and eyewear when exposed to the sun. Avoid contact with eyes. Always read the label. Use only as directed. Prolonged exposure to the sun should be avoided. Frequent re-application is required for effective sun protection. SAFETY DIRECTIONS Store below 30°C Always read the label and use only as directed. For external use only. Avoid prolonged exposure in the sun. Wear protective clothing, hats and eyewear when exposed to the sun. Avoid contact with eyes. Always read the label. Use only as directed. Prolonged exposure to the sun should be avoided. Frequent re-application is required for effective sun protection.