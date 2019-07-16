la roche posay

Anthelios Dry Body Mist Spray Spf50

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Dry Body Mist Spray SPF50 An ultra-light body mist that combines high broad spectrum protection with a spray format for practical and easy applicationSpecifically Formulated forSpecially formulated for all types of sensitive skin. An ultra high protection, broad spectrum (PPD 30, SPF 50+) suncare spray that is fresh, light and invisible on the skin. The veil-mist is easy to use and reapply on the go, even during sport or on top of makeup.Specially formulated for skin that is sensitiveVery high broad, photostable UVA/UVB protectioninvisible spray mist that is light and doesn't leave marksActive IngredientsA powerful complex of UV filters and antioxidants with a very wide spectrum of UVA/UVB protection which helps to protect skin from skin reactions and cellular damage related to UV, infrared and pollution. Enriched with soothing, antioxidant Thermal Water which is very effective against skin damage that can be induced by UVA-UVB rays.Dermatologically Tested Anthelios efficacy has been demonstrated via clinical studies carried out in-vivo on subjects suffering from sun intolerances, particularly those caused by UVA rays.