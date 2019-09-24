La Roche-Posay

Anthelios Cooling Water-lotion Face And Body Sunscreen Spf 60

$35.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Cooling Water-Lotion Sunscreen SPF 60 has a unique sunscreen texture that transforms like water on the skin, while providing a cooling effect and advanced sunscreen protection. Formulated with Cell-Ox Shield antioxidant technology. Suitable for sensitive skin. Combines UVA/UVB filters to deliver broad spectrum protection and antioxidants to protect skin from free radicals.How to Apply: Apply sunscreen 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply every 2 hours after swimming or sweating.