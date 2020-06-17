La Roche-Posay

Anthelios Clear Skin Spf 60 Dry Touch Sunscreen

Keep acne-prone skin safe in the sun with La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin SPF 60 Dry Touch Sunscreen. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin SPF 60 Dry Touch Sunscreen absorbs pore-clogging impurities while offering broad-spectrum chemical protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. This advanced sunscreen features Cell-Ox Shield XL antioxidant technology to help protect skin against signs of aging. One hundred percent oil-free, a dry touch texture ensures you never feel greasy. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Clear Skin SPF 60 Dry Touch Sunscreen remains water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and is recommended for oily skin. Paraben- and fragrance-free Recommended for oily, acne-prone skin types Provides antioxidant protection Protects skin with avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate and octocrylene The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends this product as an effective aid in the prevention of sun-induced damage to the skin, including sunburn and possibly premature aging. When used regularly in the prescribed manner, this product may also help reduce the potential risk of skin cancer due to overexposure to sunlight.