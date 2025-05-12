La Roche-Posay
The Serena engagement ring is one of our most simple and classic ring styles! This timeless design will pair with any wedding band. The ring features a slim band with four sharp prongs to securely hold the stone in place with a delicate look. This 0.91 carat old European cut diamond dating from 1890-1930, is set in 14 karat yellow gold. The diamond is a K color, and has a touch of warmth which adds to the romantic appeal of the ring. This ring is currently a size 6 and can easily be resized.