la roche posay

Anthelios Anti-shine Sun Cream Gel Spf50+

£16.50

Exceptionally high protection facial sunscreen in a dry-touch gel for oily, blemish-prone skin. SPECIFICALLY FORMULATED FORThis sunscreen is specifically formulated for the face and is suitable for oily skin that is prone to sensitivity, sun-intolerance or prickly-heat. This dry-touch texture melts into the skin, leaving no white marks. It immediately mattifies and protects the skin. Very water resistant.A dry touch gel sunscreen for oily, sun sensitive skinExceptionally high broad, photostable UVA/UVB/Infrared protectionDry-touch texture controls shine and helps prevent break outsACTIVE INGREDIENTSExceptionally high, broad photostable UVA/UVB/Infrared protection. Optimal SPF 50+ protection reinforced against UVA rays (stricter than the European recommendation) thanks to patented filtering system Mexoplex® combined with La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water. Enriched with Airlicium, a cutting-edge ingredient used by NASA, that forms a supple and resistant film over the skin and smoothes its surface whilst letting it breathe. Airlicium absorbs 3 times its weight in oil, keeping the skin matte and unified with a velvet finish.