Printfresh

Antelope’s Forest Robe

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Printfresh

Add a little luxury to your loungewear collection with a soft and lightweight organic cotton antelope and zebra printed robe. The Antelope’s Forest long robe is perfect for chilly winter evenings when all you need is an added layer of warmth, a mug of your favorite holiday drink, and a roaring fire (even if you have to make do with the one on your TV screen!). Our antelope and zebra pj robe is handcrafted using 100% breathable organic cotton, making it the perfect companion to all of your restful days at home. Whether you’re winding down with your evening routine or in need of something to pull on over your matching pjs on a frosty morning, your Antelope’s Forest robe will keep you feeling cozy all year round. The Details: 48 inches long 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton poplin with pockets and matching belt Wash on delicate cycle and tumble dry low heat Our antelope printed robe is available in two color options–Emerald, a vibrant and playful green, or Ruby, a rich and bright red. Both feature striking white Blackbucks, or Indian antelopes, and zebras, contrasted with exciting pinks, blues, and greens for a timeless finish. You may have noticed our subtle hint at holiday cheer with these bold color options and that’s no accident. We’re here to encourage you to celebrate the peace and joy that comes with the holiday season every single day.