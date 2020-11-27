Ugg

Ansley

$100.00 $69.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ugg

Slippers you can live in, our Ansley features cloud-like wool lining and a sole that travels both indoors and out. Dress yours up with a silky skirt, or dress them down with overalls and a vintage tee. This product was made in a factory that supports women in our supply chain with the help of HERproject, a collaborative initiative that creates partnerships with brands like ours to empower and educate women in the workplace. Protected: Waterproof or Water Resistant Materials Water-resistant suede Decorative stitching 17mm UGGpure™ wool lining 17mm UGGpure™ wool insole Molded rubber outsole Woven label with UGG® logo on insole, Heat embossed UGG® logo Best for: Casual RN 88276