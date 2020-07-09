Graf Lantz

Anshin Organic Cotton Face Mask – Ear Band

*Please allow 2-3 weeks for delivery **Filters are not included and are sold separately. You can purchase filters here. Our Anshin Organic Masks is available in either Over Ear or Over Head. Our Over Ear Face Masks have two straps on both sides of the mask to wrap securely behind each ear. We recommend the Over Ear Masks if you are looking for a mask option that easily and quickly comes off and on. This is a good option if you want a mask that doesn't interfere with your hair and the back of your head. For every single mask purchase, we are donating 10 meals to Feeding America supporting our nation's food banks. Every mask sold keeps our factory (safely) running and vendors in business and working. As we go into a new way of interacting in the world for some time to come - practicing both mindfulness & newfound soft & safe socializing skills - face masks will become a part of the daily routine. We have proceeded with the design and development of our facemasks like we do everything else - with endless research & testing to execute a high-quality product we are happy to put our name on. All masks have been handmade in Los Angeles from 100% Organic Cotton Twill. Chosen for the density of the weave and premium quality. Our twill is OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified eco-friendly and sustainably processed during dyeing and finishing. The material is Preshrunk and Machine Washable. Our Mask: Offers a more generous surface area in the front panel to optimize breathability and covers almost all face shapes and sizes (unisex). After rigorous testing we have chosen the shape that is the most universal for non-clinical wear. Incorporates a wide and lightweight metal noseband to customize to any face for maximum comfort and is optimized to keep its shape through multiple uses. Our mask offers a Filter Pocket (refer to Details section for more information) Double layer of tight woven 100% Organic Cotton on the outside and soft, breathable 100% Organic Cotton Poplin for maximum efficacy Elastic straps to customize to all faces a