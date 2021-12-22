Urban Outfitters

Glass table lamp that emits a soft glow with a shaped design featuring an open, angular top and bulbed base covered allover in patterned glass for a fresh effect. Compact fluorescent compatible. Plugs in to power on. Urban Outfitters-exclusive. Please note, Blue Multi will show a slight variance in pattern from what's pictured here. Content + Care - Requires Type A 60W bulb - not included - Glass - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 7.78”dia x 9.82”h - Wattage/Voltage: 60W/120V - Cord length: 7 ft - Weight: 4.03 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 11.5”l x 11.5”w x 13.9”h - Shipping package weight: 5.25 lbs