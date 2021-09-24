Eberjey

Anouk Underwire Bra

$56.00

Buy Now Review It

At Eberjey

The Anouk collection is French vintage inspired with delicate floral lace and romantic scalloped detailing. Classic feminine styling marries all-day comfort for lingerie you’ll reach for again and again. The lace bra is gently supportive and flattering thanks to soft and stretchy underwire cups and a balconette fit that works with your favorite lower-cut tops. Choose a few colors and matching Anouk underwear for a well-stocked lingerie drawer. • Lace: 85% Nylon, 15% Spandex; Mesh: 92% Nylon, 8% Spandex • Underwire bra • Smooth molded lace cup • Double elastic straps • Adjustable straps • Hook-and-eye back closure • Hand wash cold • Imported • SKU: B942U