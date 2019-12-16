Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Le Labo
Another 13 Body Lotion
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A body lotion enriched with vitamins E and A, aloe vera, coconut and olive oil that perfumes, softens and smoothes your skin.
Need a few alternatives?
Kiehl's
Creme De Corps
C$69.00
from
Kiehl's
BUY
Aesop
Rind Concentrate Body Balm
$37.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
MUTHA
Body Butter
$95.00
from
MUTHA
BUY
Mustela
Belly & Bust Pregnancy Skincare Set
$34.99
$29.74
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Le Labo
Le Labo
Laurier 62 Vintage Tin Candle
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Le Labo
Santal 26 Classic Candle
$75.00
from
Le Labo
BUY
Le Labo
Santal 26 Candle
$75.00
from
Le Labo
BUY
Le Labo
'neroli 36' Eau De Parfum
$275.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Body Care
Mca Nashville
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
$16.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Olay
Ultra Moisture Shea Butter Body Wash
C$4.97
C$5.50
from
Walmart
BUY
Olay
Ultra Moisture Shea Butter Body Wash
$8.69
$5.50
from
CVS
BUY
Kiehl's
Creme De Corps
C$69.00
from
Kiehl's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted