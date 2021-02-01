Anomaly

Anomaly Smoothing Conditioner – 11 Fl Oz

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Clean Highlights Moisturizes with an extra boost of hydration Helps smooth and control dry or frizzy hair Argan oil and superfood quinoa deliver a surge of nutrients for silkier-looking hair Clean formula that is cruelty free, gluten free, vegan and contains no SLS/SLES sulfates, parabens, phthlalates, silicones, or mineral oil Sustainable packaging uses bottles made from 100% plastic trash diverted from landfills and ocean plastic Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Product Form: Liquid Beauty Purpose: Conditioning TCIN: 80139157 UPC: 840797141742 Item Number (DPCI): 063-00-9525 Origin: Assem In USA w/ foreign parts Description Our Smoothing Conditioner is our secret weapon for controlling frizzy, coarse, or curly hair. Infused with nutrient-rich argan oil and quinoa, this silicone-free smoothing conditioner tames frizz and flyaways, leaving hair feeling silky and manageable. DIRECTIONS: Apply desired amount on clean hair, focus on mid-length to ends, leave on for 2-3 minutes, rinse well. Bottles are made from 100% plastic trash diverted from landfills and ocean plastic, featuring clean formulas that are: SLS/SLES Sulfate free Silicone free Paraben free Phthalate free Cruelty free Vegan Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free. • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.