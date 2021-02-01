Anomaly

Anomaly Hydrating Shampoo – 11 Fl Oz

At a glance Clean Highlights Cleanses hair and scalp while keeping moisture locked in Delivers a surge of hydration for healthy-looking hair Aloe vera-and-coconut oil blend provide nourishment without weighing hair down Clean formula that is cruelty free, gluten free, vegan and contains no SLS/SLES sulfates, parabens, phthlalates, silicones, or mineral oil Sustainable packaging uses bottles made from 100% plastic trash diverted from landfills and ocean plastic Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Product Form: Liquid Beauty Purpose: Deep Hydration, Basic Cleansing TCIN: 80139155 UPC: 840797141711 Item Number (DPCI): 063-00-7542 Origin: Assem In USA w/ foreign parts Description Our Hydrating Shampoo delivers a surge of much needed hydration to dry, dull, or overworked hair. A blend of aloe vera and coconut oil provides a satisfying cleanse and a boost of nourishment without stripping or weighing hair down. DIRECTIONS: Apply to wet hair, massage well, rinse, and repeat if needed. Follow with desired Anomaly Conditioner. Can be used daily. Bottles are made from 100% plastic trash diverted from landfills and ocean plastic, featuring clean formulas that are: SLS/SLES Sulfate free Silicone free Paraben free Phthalate free Cruelty free Vegan Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free. • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.