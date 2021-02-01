Anomaly

Anomaly Deep Conditioning Treatment Mask – 8oz

At a glance Clean Highlights Deep conditions with a dose of hydration and nutrients Helps nourish dry or damaged hair for silkier, softer strands Castor seed and avocado oils help lock in nutrients and moisture Clean formula that is cruelty free, gluten free, vegan and contains no SLS/SLES sulfates, parabens, phthlalates, silicones, or mineral oil Sustainable packaging uses tubes made from 70% plastic trash diverted from landfills and ocean plastic Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Product Form: Cream Beauty Purpose: Damage Repair TCIN: 80139158 UPC: 840797141766 Item Number (DPCI): 063-00-7930 Origin: Assem In USA w/ foreign parts Description Our Deep Conditioning Treatment Mask provides dry, damaged, frequently colored, or styled hair the R+R it deserves. A blend of castor seed oil and avocado oil helps lock in moisture, deliver nutrients, and improve overall condition. DIRECTIONS: Apply desired amount on clean hair; comb through hair focusing on mid-length to ends. Leave on for 5–10 minutes; rinse well. Use as needed. Tube made from 70% plastic trash diverted from landfills and ocean plastic, featuring clean formulas that are: SLS/SLES Sulfate free Silicone free Paraben free Phthalate free Cruelty free Vegan Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free. • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.