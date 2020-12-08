Swarovski

Annual Edition Ornament 2020

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At Swarovski

The sparkling Swarovski Annual Edition Ornament in the shape of a snowflake is expertly crafted with 110 sparkling clear crystal facets. Attached to a white satin ribbon, it features a metal tag engraved with '2020' and is exclusively available this year. Perfect to hang on your tree, in a window, or on one of our elegant Christmas Ornament Home Displays, it would be a lovely gift to mark a special moment in 2020, such as the birth of a child, a wedding, or an anniversary. Decoration object. Not a toy. Not suitable for children under 15.