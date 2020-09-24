BLANKNYC Anthropologie

Annika Suede Moto Jacket

$119.95 $34.97

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Rendered in irresistibly luxe suede, this jacket is an edgy yet *oh-so-elegant* layer for all your adventures to come. **About BLANKNYC** Born from Manhattan's edgy, effortless street style, BLANKNYC's attention to detail, fit, and fabric is unsurpassed. Since 2007, they've offered endless iterations of cool-girl classics - think distressed denim and timeless moto jackets - that make everyday outfits iconic.