Whistles

Annie Wedding Blazer

£299.00

Buy Now Review It

At Whistles

Style notes Nothing speaks to the modern bride aesthetic quite like a fluid and feminine white tuxedo. Our Annie blazer is cut in an easy, double-breasted shape with structured shoulders. Wear it buttoned up with the coordinating trousers and add a statement lip for a modern finish. Unfortunately, we are unable to ship this product to the US because it has been crafted with shell buttons. We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused. Discover Whistles Wedding ·Double breasted ·Button fastening ·Length: 70.4cm Claire is 5'9''/176cm and is wearing a UK size 8 Details Size Guide Delivery & Returns