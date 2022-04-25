Andover Mills

Annabelle 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service For 4

The sophisticated construction of this dinnerware set will add an elegant touch to all your dinner parties. Stoneware is known to be the thicker, heavier material choice that yields more resilient dinnerware. Stoneware is semi-vitreous and is fired at higher temperatures for strength and durability. It is also non-porous and will not absorb liquids. This stoneware set is dishwasher safe which makes them easy to maintain. Strong enough to withstand microwave temperatures and frequent daily use, this dinnerware set will ensure many years of continued use.