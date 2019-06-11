Annabella Floral-beaded Silk-organza Dress

£1985.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

The intricate green, white, yellow and black beaded flowers adorning this black Annabella dress reflect Cecilie Bahnsens fascination with feminine elements. Part of an exclusive capsule for MATCHESFASHION.COM, its crafted from whisper-weight silk organza to a loose silhouette with a gathered hem panel and secures with slender fabric ties at the nape of the neck. Style it with a structured bag and point-toe flats to heighten the insouciant mood.