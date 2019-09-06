Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Weave
Annabell Dress
$375.00
$113.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Verishop
An elegant option with button details and a high bow neck that a messy bun would do justice. Pure silk crepe flows to a maxi length, making the Annabell Dress ideal for a rehearsal dinner.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Topshop
Yoke Chuckon Midi Dress
$95.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Weave
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Olivia Snake-printed Maxi Dress
$179.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
On A Boat Sweater Dress
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Siren Snake Print Mesh Maxi Dress
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Tech Poly Sculpted Sweater Mini Dress
$595.00
from
Hampden Clothing
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted