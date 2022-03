obé

Ankle Weights, 1.5lbs

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At obé

Add a little extra oomph to every Sculpt sesh. At 1.5lbs each, our obé Ankle Weights seem light—but majorly level up the intensity of every move you make. Easy to take on and off between sets, they hug around your ankles with an adjustable velcro wrap. Pair them with Sculpt and Yoga Sculpt.