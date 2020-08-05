Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Charles & Keith
Ankle Tie Ballerina Flats
$46.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
Ankle tie straps Covered square toe Breathable lining Material: Polyethylene Heel height (cm): 0.8
Need a few alternatives?
Jeffrey Campbell
Ballet Flat
$104.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Everlane
The Day Glove In Reknit
$98.00
$69.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Skin
Cashmere Ballet Flats
$98.00
from
Verishop
BUY
promoted
Rothy's
Black Mary Jane
$155.00
from
Rothy's
BUY
More from Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Peep Toe Flat Sandals
£45.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Charles & Keith
Puffed Crossband Sliders
$39.00
$19.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Charles & Keith
Woven Slide Sandals
$46.00
$36.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
Charles & Keith
Croc-effect Sculptural Heel Ankle Boots
£59.00
£35.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
More from Flats
Schutz
Arissa Square Toe Ballet Flat
$119.95
$84.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
The Row
Leather And Mesh Ballet Flats
$490.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Pêche
Talia
$89.00
from
Pêche
BUY
Jeffrey Campbell
Ballet Flat
$104.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted