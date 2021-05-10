Charles & Keith

Ankle Strap Geometric Heeled Sandals

$53.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charles & Keith

Refined and timeless, this pair of heeled sandals in a sleek black finish is the perfect transitional wardrobe staple to carry you through the seasons. The adjustable ankle strap ensures a comfortable fit without compromising on style, while the geometric heel adds a welcome twist to the shoe's minimalist look. Don these versatile heels from desk to dinner, or dress them up with a cut-out black dress for a classic all-black look.