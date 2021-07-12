Anker

Soundcore Mini, Super-portable Bluetooth Speaker

$23.99

Buy Now Review It

Compact And Powerful: Super-portable Bluetooth speaker delivers powerful sound and robust bass through an advanced 5W driver and passive subwoofer. Unstoppable Music: Micro SD support and AUX capability provide endless audio options. Extensive Connectivity: Utilizes Bluetooth 4.0 technology for seamless device linking and a 66ft connection range. Extended Playtime: Anker battery technology supplies 15 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge; more than double that of comparable speakers. What You Get: Anker Soundcore mini, Micro USB charging cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty and friendly customer service.