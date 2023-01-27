Anker

Portable Charger, 313 Power Bank (powercore Slim 10k)

$21.99

Buy Now Review It

Quality Throughout:Built adventure-tier touch with superior durability and scratch resistance, PowerCore Slim 10000 is premium both inside and out. Slim Size, Big Power:One of the slimmest and lightest 10,000mAh portable chargers on the market. Provides 2.25 charges for iPhone 12, 1.6 charges for Galaxy S20 and 1.2 charges for iPad mini 5. Versatile Charging: Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to detect and deliver a tailored charge up to 12W, while the trickle-charging mode is the best way to charge low-power devices. Superior Safety:Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes overcharge protection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more. What You Get: PowerCore Slim 10000 portable charger, Micro USB cable (to charge the power bank, USB-C cable and Lightning cable not included), welcome guide, 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service