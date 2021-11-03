Anker

Anker Eufy Robovac G30 Verge

$349.99 $149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger with the Eufy RoboVac G30. With Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0, this robovac has a Path Tracking Sensor to purposefully clean across all surfaces, rather than having a randomized path. Ultra-strong 2000 Pa suction power picks up more debris for cleaner floors. The included app allows you to both set cleaning patterns, as well as check the cleaning history right from your smartphone or via voice assistant. And, with BoostIQ technology, suction automatically increases suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed.