Sudara

Anju Long Robe

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sudara

A longer version of our classic robe, this luxurious style hits below the knee - please refer to the size guide above. The Anju print features line-drawn flowers filled with raspberry, mint, grey, and ivory and accented with turquoise and sage. Trimmed with an elegant Banarasi border of interlocking ivory and gold. Pair with matching shorts (sold separately) for total comfort.