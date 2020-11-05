French Connection

Animal Skin Printed Top

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Details Care Instructions Machine wash cold Country of Origin Turkey Materials 95% polyester, 5% elastane Dimensions 34 1/2" bust; 27 1/2" waist; 37 1/2" hips (Small) Specifications - True to size - Printed top - High neck - Long sleeve SKU - #A10342005056701 Made by French Connection French Connection is a design-led British brand creating distinctive products across womenswear, menswear, accessories and home for the modern lifestyle. The brand distributes globally and is committed to offering a premium experience that ensures the customer is at the heart of the business. Since its creation in 1972, French Connection has enthused a passion for design and continues to deliver timeless, affordable quality. Innovation remains at the core of the brand, and all designs are created and developed from the head office in Camden, London. See more from French Connection ›