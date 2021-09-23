Victor Glemaud x Target

Animal Print Turtleneck Layered Pullover Sweater

Description With the Animal Print Turtleneck Layered Pullover Sweater from Victor Glemaud x Target, you can create a chic layered look with just one piece. This pullover sweater has the appearance of a V-neck sweater layered over a turtleneck for a great cool-weather knitwear option. The body and sleeves of the sweater reflect designer Victor Glemaud's love of stripes and colorblocking with animal stripes in black and golden yellow, while the faux turtleneck balances out the bold pattern with solid black. A regular fit and below-waist length make the sweater easy to dress up or down, looking equally great with jeans or leggings as with a pencil skirt or slim-fit dress pants. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers.