Zara

Animal Print Platform Ankle Boots

$69.90
At Zara
Low black ankle boots. Animal embossed upper. Contrasting color topstitching around edges. Thick treaded platform soles. Lace fastening with metal eyelets.Sole height: 2.2 inches (5.5 cm)
