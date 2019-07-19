M&S Collection

Animal Print Pack Away Parka

Step up your coat collection with the on-trend animal print of this women's parka, a fabulous way to make a statement when skies are grey. This animal print parka has been cleverly made from 50% recycled fabric from plastic bottles, making it a sustainable choice as well as a fashionable one. A shower-resistant finish keeps you dry and comfortable in the rain, while the packaway design makes this jacket easy to take with you on the go.