Animal Print High-rise Tapered Jeans

$55.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Ankle Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Inseam Length: 26.5 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Taper with a Casual Fit Garment Details: Buckle Pockets: Back Patch Pocket, Side Pocket Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82639267 UPC: 195994264559 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3725 Origin: Imported Description The Animal Print High-Rise Tapered Jeans from Rachel Comey x Target make a stylish pick for the modern woman's wardrobe. These high-waisted jeans feature a tapered leg with an ankle cut for a more relaxed fit and look that pairs well with many outfits. An abstract animal print in green, coral, black and white showcases designer Rachel Comey's thoughtful creations, and a buckle at the back of the waistband adds an extra touch of detail. 100% cotton fabric creates a more structured fit and feel for a well-designed pair of denims. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details.