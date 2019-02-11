Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Zara
Animal Print Heeled Sandals
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Heeled sandals available in different colors: fluorescent pink and fluorescent green. Animal print exterior. Two front straps. Thin fabric-covered heel. Squared toe. Fastens with elastic heel strap.Heel height: 2.8 inches (7.2 cm)
Featured in 1 story
5 NYFW Trends To Buy
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Gianvito Rossi
Pointed Metallic Midi Pumps
$705.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
Jimmy Choo
Rosana 100
$850.00
from
Jimmy Choo
BUY
DETAILS
Cheap Monday
Cube Pump Heeled Shoe
$87.12
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Pointed High Heel Court Shoe With Ankle Strap
$99.00
from
Zara
BUY
More from Zara
DETAILS
Zara
Blue Collection Metallic Leather Mid-heel Shoes
$99.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Faux Leather Pants
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Seamed Mini Dress
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Zw Premium Slim Boyfriend Jeans In Laguna Blue
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Heels
DETAILS
Wandler
Isa Mules
$580.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Rescuing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Jenn Ardor
Kitten Heel D'orsay Dancing Shoes
$39.99
$27.19
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted