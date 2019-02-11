Search
Zara

Animal Print Heeled Sandals

$49.90
At Zara
Heeled sandals available in different colors: fluorescent pink and fluorescent green. Animal print exterior. Two front straps. Thin fabric-covered heel. Squared toe. Fastens with elastic heel strap.Heel height: 2.8 inches (7.2 cm)
