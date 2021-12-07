NerdyThingsbyDesign

Animal Crossing Nook Starbucks 24oz Cold Cup

$10.00

A fun Animal Crossing Nook Coffee Starbucks cup in the color Turquoise! Fully covered with cute leaves and Nook himself. Perfect for any Animal Crossing fanatic! All cups are handmade and may vary slightly from the image. -NOTE- Non-Brand cups will have a clear straw, not have a logo or lined markings and will vary slightly from image - Cups are reusable and BPA free. -Hand wash gently -Use for cold drinks only -NOT microwave safe. -NOT dishwasher safe. All items are shipped through USPS. Tracking numbers will be provided for all shipped orders and may take 24 hours to update. Tracking numbers can be found under your order receipt.