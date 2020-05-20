Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo Switch (digital Download)

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round. Show off your island utopia to family and friends—or pack your bags and visit theirs. Whether playing online* or with others beside you**, island living is even better when you can share it. Even without hopping on a flight, you’ll meet a cast of charming animal residents bursting with personality. Friendly faces like Tom Nook and Isabelle will lend their services and happily help you grow your budding community. Escape to your island getaway—however, whenever, and wherever you want. Polygon -"...crafting systems in this game are lovely." The Verge -"the video game equivalent of a relaxing getaway…" IGN -"... full of surprises." GameSpot -"the ability to alter your island to fit your grand plans is exciting." 2020 Nintendo. Animal Crossing and Nintendo Switch are trademarks of Nintendo. *Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online **Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Games, systems and some accessories sold separately. Up to eight Nintendo Account holders can live on the same island within each game on one Nintendo Switch system, and up to four of those Nintendo Account holders can play on the same island at the same time (additional accessories required). With additional systems and games, up to eight players can play on the same island at the same time via local wireless or online play. Nintendo Switch Online membership and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features.