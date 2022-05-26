Dyson

Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner is engineered for homes with pets. The battery chemistry delivers up to 40 minutes of fade-free suction to clean even further. A direct-drive cleaner head sucks up pet hair and ground in-dirt across all floors, including but not limited to hard wood, carpet, tile, and laminate floors. Powered by the Dyson digital motor V8, it generates 150% more brush bar power than the V6 Cord-free vacuum cleaner. And with whole machine HEPA filtration, it captures pet allergens and expels cleaner air too. Thanks to a revolutionary cord-free format, it also transforms for easy cleaning up high and into a handheld vacuum cleaner for quick cleans close at hand. With an extra tool for tougher tasks. Cleans hard floors with extra power for carpets, with 4 additional tools Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home - Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria. Cord-free, hassle-free, the most powerful suction Up to 40 minutes of powerful suction (up to 25 minutes with motorized floor tool attached). Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt Dyson pet hair vacuum. Mini motorized tool removes pet hair and ground-in dirt Whole machine HEPA filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe Transforms to a portable, handheld vacuum cleaner for beyond the floor cleaning even a car vacuum Hygienic dirt ejector empties dust from the bin in a single action Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between Convenient docking station stores and charges the machine and holds additional attachments Includes Dyson's free 2 year limited warranty for parts and labor (1) actual run time will vary based on power mode, floor type and/or attachments used Shop other Vacuum Cleaners to find the best option for your home! Click here for more information on Electronic Recycling Programs