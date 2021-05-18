TheCreepingMoon

Anima Mundi Tarot Deck

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

********UPDATE APR 9 2021: international shipping is now fully re-opened, however please be aware that shipping delays of up to 8 weeks may still happen. If you would rather shop with a retailer in your region instead please visit thecreepingmoon.co/tarot to find one near you. Thank you for understanding!*********** Please read shop policies for information regarding shipping, delivery, etc. If you have a question chances are your answer is just a couple mouse scrolls away :) Thank you! This is the ninth printing. Please note that in all editions starting from the third and beyond, the blood is removed from Ten of Swords. Previous editions are sold out and not available for purchase. There will be no further revisions to the deck from here on out. ******************************* A full 78 card deck, featuring the natural world. This nature-based tarot deck is based off of the Rider-Waite deck, with my own interpretations inspired by the incredible biodiversity of this planet. “Anima Mundi” is a Latin term which loosely translates to “the world's soul.” Originally coined by Plato, it is the belief that all living things on this planet are connected as a single spiritual entity. About the deck: • 2.75 x 4.75" cards (70x120mm) • 350gsm matte cardstock with linen finish • Gold foiled edges • Housed in a sturdy rigid two-part box with smooth matte laminate finish • Includes a 52-page guidebook for each deck, with an intro to tarot readings, individual card meanings, and suggested tarot spreads • Artwork is originally hand-painted with acrylic paints, here in my studio! Your deck, if shipping within the US, will take 2-5 business days to deliver once shipped. International shipments may take anywhere from 1-6 weeks. Wholesale orders welcome. If you are a B&M or online retailer, please contact me :) The Anima Mundi tarot deck and its artwork is copyrighted to me, Megan Wyreweden. Copying/using my artwork for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited.