Refinery29

Anida Tufted Throw Blanket

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Number of Pieces: 1 Dimensions (Overall): 60 Inches (L), 50 Inches (W) Weight: 2 Pounds Textile Material: 100% Cotton Textile construction: Tufted Fabric Weight Type: Lightweight Fabric Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 82346175 UPC: 735732772535 Item Number (DPCI): 067-10-4020 Origin: Imported Description Add a charming pop of plush texture to your bed, couch, or favorite chair with the Refinery29 Anida Tufted Cotton Fringe throw. Available in your choice of three solid colors, this warm knit throw is outfitted in tufted round dots and fringe tassel accents on both sides for extra flair. This modern throw doubles as an eye-catching decorative accent to spruce up any room and a cozy, lightweight layer you can enjoy cuddling up to year-round. The throw is woven from 100% cotton materials and measures 50 x 60 inches. You can keep the decorative throw looking and feeling fresh by spot cleaning it with a damp washcloth as needed.