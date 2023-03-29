J.Crew

Angular Sunglasses

$79.50 $47.70

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Product Details Introducing our latest collection of sunnies: colorful frames, stylish shapes and (the kicker) they won't cost more than a fancy dinner out. With a '60s-era silhouette, these angular glasses are our most retro-inspired yet. Fun fact: The shades of the UV-protective lenses were chosen to specifically complement each individual frame. Acetate/brass frame, allyl diglycol lenses. Import. Item BN899.