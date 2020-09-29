AODOOR

Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner

Steam Cleaning: To deal with microwave messes, Angry Mama's steam cleaner is a faster and easier way to wipe dirty without scrubbing or using harsh chemicals. Safe Microwave Cleaner- The steam microwave cleaner is made of durable environmental protection PP material, non-toxic, will not release harmful substances for human body in high temperature environment. Easy to operate- Remove Angry Mama's hair and head, fill the body with vinegar, water and lemon juice, move back body parts. Put it in microwave for 5-7 minutes, then you'll get a clean microwave. Funny kitchen tools- AODOOR Angry Mama's face will remind you to clean the sucker regularly. An unamused look on her face, which is fair given she's doing the dirty work for you. No worry, just let her do the job. Warm Tips: Adding a little lemon juice to liquid for a pleasant odor; Do not add too much vinegar; Please read the instruction manual before use; Please let Angry Mama sit for 2 minutes to cool down after heating..