Saracina Home

Angled Side Hall Tree

Creating storage space in a compact design, this storage hall tree from Saracina Home is ideal for small space living. Blending metal with a wood grain finish of laminate to design a modern and industrial style for your home. This hall tree includes open side shelving, a bench, and four hooks. Use the side shelving to keep your go-to items accessible for when you're running out the door or decorate with plants and flowers to liven up the space. The bench is ideal for placing your bags or to sit on when putting and taking off your shoes. With four hooks to hang up your coats, jackets, hats, and purses. This hall tree will help keep your entryway or mudroom more organized in a stylish finish.