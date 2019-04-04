Sigma Beauty

Angled Cream Contour Brush (f61)

With Sigma Beauty’s exclusive SigmaTech Fibres – synthetic strands designed to outperform traditional animal hair – the Angled Cream Contour Brush (F61) features specialised ‘tips’ to pick up and diffuse make up seamlessly. Super-soft yet firm with an exaggerated angled shape, this brush facilitates a sharp contour (ideal for after-dark drama), as well as the precise application of highlighting crème. The pointed tip makes it easy to access the inner corners of each eye, as well as to ‘strobe’ the nose or cupid’s bow, while the bristles also blend concealer seamlessly. Designed to last, the brush handle is made from lightweight, sustainably sourced wood coated with either layers of paint, while the patented 3-ring brush ferrule is made from high-performance Sigma Alloy for maximum strength and durability.