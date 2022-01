LoveShackFancy

Angie Maxi Dress

$595.00 $357.00

This season, our fan-favorite Angie Dress is updated in 100% silk with a hand-painted rambling rose print. This vintage silhouette has a shirred bust and pert puffed sleeves with slits. The full skirt features a single shirred seam above an elongated flounce. Accessorize it with our Nashville Cotton Scrunchies. Shown here in Pink Dust Storm.