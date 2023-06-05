Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Splendid
Angie Lyocell & Linen Palazzo Pants
$168.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
COS
Pleated Elasticated Trousers
BUY
£59.00
COS
Everlane
The Organic Wide-leg Pant
BUY
$98.00
Everlane
Finney
Salinas Silk Trouser
BUY
$660.00
Finney
Reiss
Christa Wide-leg Wool Pleated Trousers
BUY
£178.00
£125.00
Reiss
More from Splendid
Splendid
Terry Legging
BUY
$68.00
Splendid
Splendid
Thermal Cardigan With Hood
BUY
$98.00
Shopbop
Splendid
Kensley Over-the-knee Boot
BUY
$138.00
$198.00
Splendid
Splendid
Sunkissed Tie Dye Cardigan
BUY
$131.60
$188.00
Splendid
More from Pants
Monki
Cargo Trousers Low Waist Loose Fit Cotton Pink
BUY
£40.00
Monki
Monki
Cargo Trousers In Silver Metallic
BUY
£65.00
ASOS
COS
Pleated Elasticated Trousers
BUY
£59.00
COS
Cool Is A Construct
Violet Aurora Pants
BUY
£90.00
Cool Is A Construct
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted