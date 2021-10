Fiorucci

Angels Hoodie

$195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Fiorucci

Women's Angels Hoodie in pink, featuring the iconic Fiorucci Angels graphic and logo across the front. This graphic top is a 100% organic cotton luxe jersey hoodie with long sleeves, a round neck, a straight hem and a hood with adjustable drawstring. Fly high with the Fiorucci Angels.